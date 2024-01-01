1 thousand Botswanan pulas to Canadian dollars

Convert BWP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
99.89 cad

1.000 BWP = 0.09989 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Canadian Dollar
1 BWP0.09989 CAD
5 BWP0.49947 CAD
10 BWP0.99894 CAD
20 BWP1.99788 CAD
50 BWP4.99471 CAD
100 BWP9.98941 CAD
250 BWP24.97353 CAD
500 BWP49.94705 CAD
1000 BWP99.89410 CAD
2000 BWP199.78820 CAD
5000 BWP499.47050 CAD
10000 BWP998.94100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 CAD10.01060 BWP
5 CAD50.05300 BWP
10 CAD100.10600 BWP
20 CAD200.21200 BWP
50 CAD500.53000 BWP
100 CAD1,001.06000 BWP
250 CAD2,502.65000 BWP
500 CAD5,005.30000 BWP
1000 CAD10,010.60000 BWP
2000 CAD20,021.20000 BWP
5000 CAD50,053.00000 BWP
10000 CAD100,106.00000 BWP