1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis

Convert BTN to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
227.27 lsl

1.000 BTN = 0.2273 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37818.9780.9410.8031.3631.6941.552
1 CAD0.726113.7690.6830.5830.9891.2291.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16610.8541.4481.81.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lesotho Loti
1 BTN0.22727 LSL
5 BTN1.13635 LSL
10 BTN2.27270 LSL
20 BTN4.54540 LSL
50 BTN11.36350 LSL
100 BTN22.72700 LSL
250 BTN56.81750 LSL
500 BTN113.63500 LSL
1000 BTN227.27000 LSL
2000 BTN454.54000 LSL
5000 BTN1,136.35000 LSL
10000 BTN2,272.70000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LSL4.40005 BTN
5 LSL22.00025 BTN
10 LSL44.00050 BTN
20 LSL88.00100 BTN
50 LSL220.00250 BTN
100 LSL440.00500 BTN
250 LSL1,100.01250 BTN
500 LSL2,200.02500 BTN
1000 LSL4,400.05000 BTN
2000 LSL8,800.10000 BTN
5000 LSL22,000.25000 BTN
10000 LSL44,000.50000 BTN