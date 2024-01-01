1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BTN to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 btn
1.25 cve

1.000 BTN = 1.246 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7291.4651.6490.9717.761
1 GBP1.17111.244103.91.7161.9311.13620.798
1 USD0.9410.804183.5181.3791.5530.91316.718
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BTN1.24641 CVE
5 BTN6.23205 CVE
10 BTN12.46410 CVE
20 BTN24.92820 CVE
50 BTN62.32050 CVE
100 BTN124.64100 CVE
250 BTN311.60250 CVE
500 BTN623.20500 CVE
1000 BTN1,246.41000 CVE
2000 BTN2,492.82000 CVE
5000 BTN6,232.05000 CVE
10000 BTN12,464.10000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CVE0.80231 BTN
5 CVE4.01153 BTN
10 CVE8.02305 BTN
20 CVE16.04610 BTN
50 CVE40.11525 BTN
100 CVE80.23050 BTN
250 CVE200.57625 BTN
500 CVE401.15250 BTN
1000 CVE802.30500 BTN
2000 CVE1,604.61000 BTN
5000 CVE4,011.52500 BTN
10000 CVE8,023.05000 BTN