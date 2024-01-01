1 Bahamian dollar to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BSD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
7.83 hkd

1.000 BSD = 7.829 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5583.51.3771.6911.36318.9910.803
1 AUD0.645153.8870.8891.0910.87912.2560.518
1 INR0.0120.01910.0160.020.0160.2270.01
1 CAD0.7261.12560.64611.2280.9913.7930.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BSD7.82870 HKD
5 BSD39.14350 HKD
10 BSD78.28700 HKD
20 BSD156.57400 HKD
50 BSD391.43500 HKD
100 BSD782.87000 HKD
250 BSD1,957.17500 HKD
500 BSD3,914.35000 HKD
1000 BSD7,828.70000 HKD
2000 BSD15,657.40000 HKD
5000 BSD39,143.50000 HKD
10000 BSD78,287.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
100 HKD12.77350 BSD
200 HKD25.54700 BSD
300 HKD38.32050 BSD
500 HKD63.86750 BSD
1000 HKD127.73500 BSD
2000 HKD255.47000 BSD
2500 HKD319.33750 BSD
3000 HKD383.20500 BSD
4000 HKD510.94000 BSD
5000 HKD638.67500 BSD
10000 HKD1,277.35000 BSD
20000 HKD2,554.70000 BSD