500 bsd
895 awg

1.000 BSD = 1.790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8151.4641.6470.97217.729
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0291.7151.9291.13820.766
1 USD0.940.803183.5041.3761.5490.91416.669
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BSD1.79000 AWG
5 BSD8.95000 AWG
10 BSD17.90000 AWG
20 BSD35.80000 AWG
50 BSD89.50000 AWG
100 BSD179.00000 AWG
250 BSD447.50000 AWG
500 BSD895.00000 AWG
1000 BSD1,790.00000 AWG
2000 BSD3,580.00000 AWG
5000 BSD8,950.00000 AWG
10000 BSD17,900.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bahamian Dollar
1 AWG0.55866 BSD
5 AWG2.79330 BSD
10 AWG5.58659 BSD
20 AWG11.17318 BSD
50 AWG27.93295 BSD
100 AWG55.86590 BSD
250 AWG139.66475 BSD
500 AWG279.32950 BSD
1000 AWG558.65900 BSD
2000 AWG1,117.31800 BSD
5000 AWG2,793.29500 BSD
10000 AWG5,586.59000 BSD