2,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Ugandan shillings

Convert BOB to UGX at the real exchange rate

2,000 bob
1,099,208 ugx

1.000 BOB = 549.6 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06488.8451.4621.6440.97317.701
1 GBP1.17211.248104.1591.7141.9271.1420.752
1 USD0.940.801183.4781.3741.5450.91416.632
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ugandan Shilling
1 BOB549.60400 UGX
5 BOB2,748.02000 UGX
10 BOB5,496.04000 UGX
20 BOB10,992.08000 UGX
50 BOB27,480.20000 UGX
100 BOB54,960.40000 UGX
250 BOB137,401.00000 UGX
500 BOB274,802.00000 UGX
1000 BOB549,604.00000 UGX
2000 BOB1,099,208.00000 UGX
5000 BOB2,748,020.00000 UGX
10000 BOB5,496,040.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 UGX0.00182 BOB
5 UGX0.00910 BOB
10 UGX0.01819 BOB
20 UGX0.03639 BOB
50 UGX0.09097 BOB
100 UGX0.18195 BOB
250 UGX0.45487 BOB
500 UGX0.90975 BOB
1000 UGX1.81949 BOB
2000 UGX3.63898 BOB
5000 UGX9.09745 BOB
10000 UGX18.19490 BOB