1 Bolivian boliviano to New Zealand dollars

Convert BOB to NZD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = $0.2445 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
BOB to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NZD
1 BOB to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24700.2470
Low0.23940.2273
Average0.24270.2367
Change1.91%3.76%
1 BOB to NZD stats

The performance of BOB to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2470 and a 30 day low of 0.2394. This means the 30 day average was 0.2427. The change for BOB to NZD was 1.91.

The performance of BOB to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2470 and a 90 day low of 0.2273. This means the 90 day average was 0.2367. The change for BOB to NZD was 3.76.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / New Zealand Dollar
1 BOB0.24455 NZD
5 BOB1.22275 NZD
10 BOB2.44549 NZD
20 BOB4.89098 NZD
50 BOB12.22745 NZD
100 BOB24.45490 NZD
250 BOB61.13725 NZD
500 BOB122.27450 NZD
1000 BOB244.54900 NZD
2000 BOB489.09800 NZD
5000 BOB1,222.74500 NZD
10000 BOB2,445.49000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NZD4.08915 BOB
5 NZD20.44575 BOB
10 NZD40.89150 BOB
20 NZD81.78300 BOB
50 NZD204.45750 BOB
100 NZD408.91500 BOB
250 NZD1,022.28750 BOB
500 NZD2,044.57500 BOB
1000 NZD4,089.15000 BOB
2000 NZD8,178.30000 BOB
5000 NZD20,445.75000 BOB
10000 NZD40,891.50000 BOB