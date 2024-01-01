1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BOB to MYR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = RM0.6458 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
BOB to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 BOB to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64790.6479
Low0.62250.5961
Average0.63530.6243
Change3.75%1.94%
1 BOB to MYR stats

The performance of BOB to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6479 and a 30 day low of 0.6225. This means the 30 day average was 0.6353. The change for BOB to MYR was 3.75.

The performance of BOB to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6479 and a 90 day low of 0.5961. This means the 90 day average was 0.6243. The change for BOB to MYR was 1.94.

1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.03558.907
1 CAD0.7161695.9531,235.780.6760.565111.05342.195
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BOB0.64584 MYR
5 BOB3.22922 MYR
10 BOB6.45843 MYR
20 BOB12.91686 MYR
50 BOB32.29215 MYR
100 BOB64.58430 MYR
250 BOB161.46075 MYR
500 BOB322.92150 MYR
1000 BOB645.84300 MYR
2000 BOB1,291.68600 MYR
5000 BOB3,229.21500 MYR
10000 BOB6,458.43000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MYR1.54836 BOB
5 MYR7.74180 BOB
10 MYR15.48360 BOB
20 MYR30.96720 BOB
50 MYR77.41800 BOB
100 MYR154.83600 BOB
250 MYR387.09000 BOB
500 MYR774.18000 BOB
1000 MYR1,548.36000 BOB
2000 MYR3,096.72000 BOB
5000 MYR7,741.80000 BOB
10000 MYR15,483.60000 BOB