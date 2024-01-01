500 Bolivian bolivianos to Isle of Man pounds

Convert BOB to IMP at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = £0.1139 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 BOB to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11440.1144
Low0.11100.1075
Average0.11230.1107
Change2.35%3.10%
View full history

1 BOB to IMP stats

The performance of BOB to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1144 and a 30 day low of 0.1110. This means the 30 day average was 0.1123. The change for BOB to IMP was 2.35.

The performance of BOB to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1144 and a 90 day low of 0.1075. This means the 90 day average was 0.1107. The change for BOB to IMP was 3.10.

Track market ratesView BOB to IMP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.0658.907
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565111.04742.186
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Isle of Man pound
1 BOB0.11393 IMP
5 BOB0.56963 IMP
10 BOB1.13926 IMP
20 BOB2.27852 IMP
50 BOB5.69630 IMP
100 BOB11.39260 IMP
250 BOB28.48150 IMP
500 BOB56.96300 IMP
1000 BOB113.92600 IMP
2000 BOB227.85200 IMP
5000 BOB569.63000 IMP
10000 BOB1,139.26000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bolivian Boliviano
1 IMP8.77765 BOB
5 IMP43.88825 BOB
10 IMP87.77650 BOB
20 IMP175.55300 BOB
50 IMP438.88250 BOB
100 IMP877.76500 BOB
250 IMP2,194.41250 BOB
500 IMP4,388.82500 BOB
1000 IMP8,777.65000 BOB
2000 IMP17,555.30000 BOB
5000 IMP43,888.25000 BOB
10000 IMP87,776.50000 BOB