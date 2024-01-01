500 Bolivian bolivianos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BOB to IDR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = Rp2,293 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
BOB to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 BOB to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,292.73002,292.7300
Low2,239.42002,182.3300
Average2,272.57672,243.4883
Change2.38%1.56%
1 BOB to IDR stats

The performance of BOB to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,292.7300 and a 30 day low of 2,239.4200. This means the 30 day average was 2,272.5767. The change for BOB to IDR was 2.38.

The performance of BOB to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,292.7300 and a 90 day low of 2,182.3300. This means the 90 day average was 2,243.4883. The change for BOB to IDR was 1.56.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.789155.07558.907
1 CAD0.7161695.7541,235.430.6760.565111.04942.183
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BOB2,292.73000 IDR
5 BOB11,463.65000 IDR
10 BOB22,927.30000 IDR
20 BOB45,854.60000 IDR
50 BOB114,636.50000 IDR
100 BOB229,273.00000 IDR
250 BOB573,182.50000 IDR
500 BOB1,146,365.00000 IDR
1000 BOB2,292,730.00000 IDR
2000 BOB4,585,460.00000 IDR
5000 BOB11,463,650.00000 IDR
10000 BOB22,927,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bolivian Boliviano
1 IDR0.00044 BOB
5 IDR0.00218 BOB
10 IDR0.00436 BOB
20 IDR0.00872 BOB
50 IDR0.02181 BOB
100 IDR0.04362 BOB
250 IDR0.10904 BOB
500 IDR0.21808 BOB
1000 IDR0.43616 BOB
2000 IDR0.87232 BOB
5000 IDR2.18081 BOB
10000 IDR4.36162 BOB