20 Bolivian bolivianos to Danish kroner

Convert BOB to DKK at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = kr1.018 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 BOB to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02351.0235
Low0.98730.9623
Average1.00410.9856
Change2.12%4.76%
View full history

1 BOB to DKK stats

The performance of BOB to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0235 and a 30 day low of 0.9873. This means the 30 day average was 1.0041. The change for BOB to DKK was 2.12.

The performance of BOB to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0235 and a 90 day low of 0.9623. This means the 90 day average was 0.9856. The change for BOB to DKK was 4.76.

Track market ratesView BOB to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.397971.5851,725.210.9440.788154.97558.891
1 CAD0.7161695.7041,235.340.6760.565110.9742.169
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Danish Krone
1 BOB1.01767 DKK
5 BOB5.08835 DKK
10 BOB10.17670 DKK
20 BOB20.35340 DKK
50 BOB50.88350 DKK
100 BOB101.76700 DKK
250 BOB254.41750 DKK
500 BOB508.83500 DKK
1000 BOB1,017.67000 DKK
2000 BOB2,035.34000 DKK
5000 BOB5,088.35000 DKK
10000 BOB10,176.70000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bolivian Boliviano
1 DKK0.98263 BOB
5 DKK4.91317 BOB
10 DKK9.82633 BOB
20 DKK19.65266 BOB
50 DKK49.13165 BOB
100 DKK98.26330 BOB
250 DKK245.65825 BOB
500 DKK491.31650 BOB
1000 DKK982.63300 BOB
2000 DKK1,965.26600 BOB
5000 DKK4,913.16500 BOB
10000 DKK9,826.33000 BOB