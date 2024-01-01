10 thousand Brunei dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BND to XOF at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = CFA462.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:11
BND to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 BND to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High463.7940463.7940
Low456.3380450.3690
Average460.0478457.5927
Change0.43%2.71%
1 BND to XOF stats

The performance of BND to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 463.7940 and a 30 day low of 456.3380. This means the 30 day average was 460.0478. The change for BND to XOF was 0.43.

The performance of BND to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 463.7940 and a 90 day low of 450.3690. This means the 90 day average was 457.5927. The change for BND to XOF was 2.71.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BND462.59100 XOF
5 BND2,312.95500 XOF
10 BND4,625.91000 XOF
20 BND9,251.82000 XOF
50 BND23,129.55000 XOF
100 BND46,259.10000 XOF
250 BND115,647.75000 XOF
500 BND231,295.50000 XOF
1000 BND462,591.00000 XOF
2000 BND925,182.00000 XOF
5000 BND2,312,955.00000 XOF
10000 BND4,625,910.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brunei Dollar
1 XOF0.00216 BND
5 XOF0.01081 BND
10 XOF0.02162 BND
20 XOF0.04323 BND
50 XOF0.10809 BND
100 XOF0.21617 BND
250 XOF0.54044 BND
500 XOF1.08087 BND
1000 XOF2.16174 BND
2000 XOF4.32348 BND
5000 XOF10.80870 BND
10000 XOF21.61740 BND