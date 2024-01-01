1 Brunei dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BND to UAH at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₴30.67 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 BND to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.329732.0883
Low30.492130.4921
Average30.931231.3328
Change-1.48%-1.96%
View full history

1 BND to UAH stats

The performance of BND to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3297 and a 30 day low of 30.4921. This means the 30 day average was 30.9312. The change for BND to UAH was -1.48.

The performance of BND to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.0883 and a 90 day low of 30.4921. This means the 90 day average was 31.3328. The change for BND to UAH was -1.96.

Track market ratesView BND to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0491.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1251.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9290.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6680.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND30.67440 UAH
5 BND153.37200 UAH
10 BND306.74400 UAH
20 BND613.48800 UAH
50 BND1,533.72000 UAH
100 BND3,067.44000 UAH
250 BND7,668.60000 UAH
500 BND15,337.20000 UAH
1000 BND30,674.40000 UAH
2000 BND61,348.80000 UAH
5000 BND153,372.00000 UAH
10000 BND306,744.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0.03260 BND
5 UAH0.16300 BND
10 UAH0.32601 BND
20 UAH0.65201 BND
50 UAH1.63002 BND
100 UAH3.26005 BND
250 UAH8.15013 BND
500 UAH16.30025 BND
1000 UAH32.60050 BND
2000 UAH65.20100 BND
5000 UAH163.00250 BND
10000 UAH326.00500 BND