1 thousand Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

Convert BND to PLN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = zł3.055 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:38
BND to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 BND to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.06853.0685
Low3.02502.9287
Average3.04353.0023
Change0.72%3.88%
1 BND to PLN stats

The performance of BND to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0685 and a 30 day low of 3.0250. This means the 30 day average was 3.0435. The change for BND to PLN was 0.72.

The performance of BND to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0685 and a 90 day low of 2.9287. This means the 90 day average was 3.0023. The change for BND to PLN was 3.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.061.3391.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1381.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9360.9591.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND3.05540 PLN
5 BND15.27700 PLN
10 BND30.55400 PLN
20 BND61.10800 PLN
50 BND152.77000 PLN
100 BND305.54000 PLN
250 BND763.85000 PLN
500 BND1,527.70000 PLN
1000 BND3,055.40000 PLN
2000 BND6,110.80000 PLN
5000 BND15,277.00000 PLN
10000 BND30,554.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.32729 BND
5 PLN1.63645 BND
10 PLN3.27290 BND
20 PLN6.54580 BND
50 PLN16.36450 BND
100 PLN32.72900 BND
250 PLN81.82250 BND
500 PLN163.64500 BND
1000 PLN327.29000 BND
2000 PLN654.58000 BND
5000 PLN1,636.45000 BND
10000 PLN3,272.90000 BND