10 thousand Brunei dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BND to MYR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = RM3.340 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
BND to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 BND to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34253.3634
Low3.27113.2024
Average3.31013.2962
Change2.12%-0.03%
1 BND to MYR stats

The performance of BND to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3425 and a 30 day low of 3.2711. This means the 30 day average was 3.3101. The change for BND to MYR was 2.12.

The performance of BND to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3634 and a 90 day low of 3.2024. This means the 90 day average was 3.2962. The change for BND to MYR was -0.03.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BND3.34037 MYR
5 BND16.70185 MYR
10 BND33.40370 MYR
20 BND66.80740 MYR
50 BND167.01850 MYR
100 BND334.03700 MYR
250 BND835.09250 MYR
500 BND1,670.18500 MYR
1000 BND3,340.37000 MYR
2000 BND6,680.74000 MYR
5000 BND16,701.85000 MYR
10000 BND33,403.70000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brunei Dollar
1 MYR0.29937 BND
5 MYR1.49684 BND
10 MYR2.99368 BND
20 MYR5.98736 BND
50 MYR14.96840 BND
100 MYR29.93680 BND
250 MYR74.84200 BND
500 MYR149.68400 BND
1000 MYR299.36800 BND
2000 MYR598.73600 BND
5000 MYR1,496.84000 BND
10000 MYR2,993.68000 BND