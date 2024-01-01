10 thousand Brunei dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert BND to JMD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = J$118.3 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
BND to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 BND to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.3490122.6890
Low117.5570117.5570
Average119.0442120.3030
Change-1.69%-0.86%
1 BND to JMD stats

The performance of BND to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.3490 and a 30 day low of 117.5570. This means the 30 day average was 119.0442. The change for BND to JMD was -1.69.

The performance of BND to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.6890 and a 90 day low of 117.5570. This means the 90 day average was 120.3030. The change for BND to JMD was -0.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0691.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79219.1521.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9450.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6870.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BND118.30800 JMD
5 BND591.54000 JMD
10 BND1,183.08000 JMD
20 BND2,366.16000 JMD
50 BND5,915.40000 JMD
100 BND11,830.80000 JMD
250 BND29,577.00000 JMD
500 BND59,154.00000 JMD
1000 BND118,308.00000 JMD
2000 BND236,616.00000 JMD
5000 BND591,540.00000 JMD
10000 BND1,183,080.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 JMD0.00845 BND
5 JMD0.04226 BND
10 JMD0.08453 BND
20 JMD0.16905 BND
50 JMD0.42263 BND
100 JMD0.84525 BND
250 JMD2.11313 BND
500 JMD4.22627 BND
1000 JMD8.45253 BND
2000 JMD16.90506 BND
5000 JMD42.26265 BND
10000 JMD84.52530 BND