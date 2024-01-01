20 Brunei dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert BND to JEP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = £0.5890 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
BND to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JEP
1 BND to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58510.5844
Change0.70%1.08%
1 BND to JEP stats

The performance of BND to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5851. The change for BND to JEP was 0.70.

The performance of BND to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for BND to JEP was 1.08.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BND0.58905 JEP
5 BND2.94524 JEP
10 BND5.89047 JEP
20 BND11.78094 JEP
50 BND29.45235 JEP
100 BND58.90470 JEP
250 BND147.26175 JEP
500 BND294.52350 JEP
1000 BND589.04700 JEP
2000 BND1,178.09400 JEP
5000 BND2,945.23500 JEP
10000 BND5,890.47000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 JEP1.69766 BND
5 JEP8.48830 BND
10 JEP16.97660 BND
20 JEP33.95320 BND
50 JEP84.88300 BND
100 JEP169.76600 BND
250 JEP424.41500 BND
500 JEP848.83000 BND
1000 JEP1,697.66000 BND
2000 JEP3,395.32000 BND
5000 JEP8,488.30000 BND
10000 JEP16,976.60000 BND