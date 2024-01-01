100 Brunei dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert BND to EGP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = E£37.02 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
BND to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 BND to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.418537.9750
Low36.730536.7305
Average36.953437.1936
Change0.17%-0.55%
1 BND to EGP stats

The performance of BND to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.4185 and a 30 day low of 36.7305. This means the 30 day average was 36.9534. The change for BND to EGP was 0.17.

The performance of BND to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.9750 and a 90 day low of 36.7305. This means the 90 day average was 37.1936. The change for BND to EGP was -0.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.071.3381.5320.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79419.1491.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9420.9581.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND37.02490 EGP
5 BND185.12450 EGP
10 BND370.24900 EGP
20 BND740.49800 EGP
50 BND1,851.24500 EGP
100 BND3,702.49000 EGP
250 BND9,256.22500 EGP
500 BND18,512.45000 EGP
1000 BND37,024.90000 EGP
2000 BND74,049.80000 EGP
5000 BND185,124.50000 EGP
10000 BND370,249.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.02701 BND
5 EGP0.13504 BND
10 EGP0.27009 BND
20 EGP0.54018 BND
50 EGP1.35045 BND
100 EGP2.70089 BND
250 EGP6.75223 BND
500 EGP13.50445 BND
1000 EGP27.00890 BND
2000 EGP54.01780 BND
5000 EGP135.04450 BND
10000 EGP270.08900 BND