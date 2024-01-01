10 thousand Brunei dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert BND to CAD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = C$1.043 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 BND to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05601.0560
Low1.04161.0327
Average1.04931.0464
Change-0.72%0.46%
View full history

1 BND to CAD stats

The performance of BND to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0560 and a 30 day low of 1.0416. This means the 30 day average was 1.0493. The change for BND to CAD was -0.72.

The performance of BND to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0560 and a 90 day low of 1.0327. This means the 90 day average was 1.0464. The change for BND to CAD was 0.46.

Track market ratesView BND to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0621.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1441.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.940.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BND1.04312 CAD
5 BND5.21560 CAD
10 BND10.43120 CAD
20 BND20.86240 CAD
50 BND52.15600 CAD
100 BND104.31200 CAD
250 BND260.78000 CAD
500 BND521.56000 CAD
1000 BND1,043.12000 CAD
2000 BND2,086.24000 CAD
5000 BND5,215.60000 CAD
10000 BND10,431.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 CAD0.95866 BND
5 CAD4.79332 BND
10 CAD9.58663 BND
20 CAD19.17326 BND
50 CAD47.93315 BND
100 CAD95.86630 BND
250 CAD239.66575 BND
500 CAD479.33150 BND
1000 CAD958.66300 BND
2000 CAD1,917.32600 BND
5000 CAD4,793.31500 BND
10000 CAD9,586.63000 BND