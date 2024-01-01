100 Bermudan dollars to Samoan talas

Convert BMD to WST at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = WS$2.740 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 BMD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.76972.7697
Low2.69612.6810
Average2.72742.7103
Change1.07%0.73%
View full history

1 BMD to WST stats

The performance of BMD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7697 and a 30 day low of 2.6961. This means the 30 day average was 2.7274. The change for BMD to WST was 1.07.

The performance of BMD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7697 and a 90 day low of 2.6810. This means the 90 day average was 2.7103. The change for BMD to WST was 0.73.

Track market ratesView BMD to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4730.6761.2110.95812.9310.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.49611.7921.41819.1380.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BMD2.74048 WST
5 BMD13.70240 WST
10 BMD27.40480 WST
20 BMD54.80960 WST
50 BMD137.02400 WST
100 BMD274.04800 WST
250 BMD685.12000 WST
500 BMD1,370.24000 WST
1000 BMD2,740.48000 WST
2000 BMD5,480.96000 WST
5000 BMD13,702.40000 WST
10000 BMD27,404.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bermudan Dollar
1 WST0.36490 BMD
5 WST1.82450 BMD
10 WST3.64900 BMD
20 WST7.29800 BMD
50 WST18.24500 BMD
100 WST36.49000 BMD
250 WST91.22500 BMD
500 WST182.45000 BMD
1000 WST364.90000 BMD
2000 WST729.80000 BMD
5000 WST1,824.50000 BMD
10000 WST3,649.00000 BMD