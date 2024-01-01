2,000 Bermudan dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert BMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = kr10.91 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 BMD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.001911.0019
Low10.547210.0828
Average10.761610.4408
Change3.25%6.51%
View full history

1 BMD to SEK stats

The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0019 and a 30 day low of 10.5472. This means the 30 day average was 10.7616. The change for BMD to SEK was 3.25.

The performance of BMD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0019 and a 90 day low of 10.0828. This means the 90 day average was 10.4408. The change for BMD to SEK was 6.51.

Track market ratesView BMD to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9340.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51711.7921.41819.1430.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BMD10.90730 SEK
5 BMD54.53650 SEK
10 BMD109.07300 SEK
20 BMD218.14600 SEK
50 BMD545.36500 SEK
100 BMD1,090.73000 SEK
250 BMD2,726.82500 SEK
500 BMD5,453.65000 SEK
1000 BMD10,907.30000 SEK
2000 BMD21,814.60000 SEK
5000 BMD54,536.50000 SEK
10000 BMD109,073.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bermudan Dollar
1 SEK0.09168 BMD
5 SEK0.45841 BMD
10 SEK0.91681 BMD
20 SEK1.83363 BMD
50 SEK4.58407 BMD
100 SEK9.16814 BMD
250 SEK22.92035 BMD
500 SEK45.84070 BMD
1000 SEK91.68140 BMD
2000 SEK183.36280 BMD
5000 SEK458.40700 BMD
10000 SEK916.81400 BMD