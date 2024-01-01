500 Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BMD to RON at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = L4.692 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 BMD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.72674.7267
Low4.55124.4461
Average4.63294.5446
Change2.02%4.80%
View full history

1 BMD to RON stats

The performance of BMD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7267 and a 30 day low of 4.5512. This means the 30 day average was 4.6329. The change for BMD to RON was 2.02.

The performance of BMD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7267 and a 90 day low of 4.4461. This means the 90 day average was 4.5446. The change for BMD to RON was 4.80.

Track market ratesView BMD to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4860.6761.210.95812.9340.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51311.7911.41819.1410.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BMD4.69159 RON
5 BMD23.45795 RON
10 BMD46.91590 RON
20 BMD93.83180 RON
50 BMD234.57950 RON
100 BMD469.15900 RON
250 BMD1,172.89750 RON
500 BMD2,345.79500 RON
1000 BMD4,691.59000 RON
2000 BMD9,383.18000 RON
5000 BMD23,457.95000 RON
10000 BMD46,915.90000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bermudan Dollar
1 RON0.21315 BMD
5 RON1.06574 BMD
10 RON2.13148 BMD
20 RON4.26296 BMD
50 RON10.65740 BMD
100 RON21.31480 BMD
250 RON53.28700 BMD
500 RON106.57400 BMD
1000 RON213.14800 BMD
2000 RON426.29600 BMD
5000 RON1,065.74000 BMD
10000 RON2,131.48000 BMD