5 Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert BMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = kr10.97 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
BMD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 BMD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.154711.1547
Low10.874010.3949
Average11.011810.7653
Change0.18%3.59%
1 BMD to NOK stats

The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1547 and a 30 day low of 10.8740. This means the 30 day average was 11.0118. The change for BMD to NOK was 0.18.

The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1547 and a 90 day low of 10.3949. This means the 90 day average was 10.7653. The change for BMD to NOK was 3.59.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BMD10.97110 NOK
5 BMD54.85550 NOK
10 BMD109.71100 NOK
20 BMD219.42200 NOK
50 BMD548.55500 NOK
100 BMD1,097.11000 NOK
250 BMD2,742.77500 NOK
500 BMD5,485.55000 NOK
1000 BMD10,971.10000 NOK
2000 BMD21,942.20000 NOK
5000 BMD54,855.50000 NOK
10000 BMD109,711.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bermudan Dollar
1 NOK0.09115 BMD
5 NOK0.45574 BMD
10 NOK0.91148 BMD
20 NOK1.82297 BMD
50 NOK4.55742 BMD
100 NOK9.11485 BMD
250 NOK22.78713 BMD
500 NOK45.57425 BMD
1000 NOK91.14850 BMD
2000 NOK182.29700 BMD
5000 NOK455.74250 BMD
10000 NOK911.48500 BMD