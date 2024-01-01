5,000 Bermudan dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₸496.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
BMD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 BMD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High496.6800496.6800
Low482.3800477.4000
Average490.3092484.8005
Change2.79%3.71%
1 BMD to KZT stats

The performance of BMD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 496.6800 and a 30 day low of 482.3800. This means the 30 day average was 490.3092. The change for BMD to KZT was 2.79.

The performance of BMD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 496.6800 and a 90 day low of 477.4000. This means the 90 day average was 484.8005. The change for BMD to KZT was 3.71.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BMD496.22500 KZT
5 BMD2,481.12500 KZT
10 BMD4,962.25000 KZT
20 BMD9,924.50000 KZT
50 BMD24,811.25000 KZT
100 BMD49,622.50000 KZT
250 BMD124,056.25000 KZT
500 BMD248,112.50000 KZT
1000 BMD496,225.00000 KZT
2000 BMD992,450.00000 KZT
5000 BMD2,481,125.00000 KZT
10000 BMD4,962,250.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bermudan Dollar
1 KZT0.00202 BMD
5 KZT0.01008 BMD
10 KZT0.02015 BMD
20 KZT0.04030 BMD
50 KZT0.10076 BMD
100 KZT0.20152 BMD
250 KZT0.50380 BMD
500 KZT1.00760 BMD
1000 KZT2.01521 BMD
2000 KZT4.03042 BMD
5000 KZT10.07605 BMD
10000 KZT20.15210 BMD