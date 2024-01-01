10 Bermudan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₪3.745 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:32
BMD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 BMD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.80183.8123
Low3.71133.6325
Average3.75113.7391
Change0.91%0.60%
1 BMD to ILS stats

The performance of BMD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8018 and a 30 day low of 3.7113. This means the 30 day average was 3.7511. The change for BMD to ILS was 0.91.

The performance of BMD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8123 and a 90 day low of 3.6325. This means the 90 day average was 3.7391. The change for BMD to ILS was 0.60.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BMD3.74500 ILS
5 BMD18.72500 ILS
10 BMD37.45000 ILS
20 BMD74.90000 ILS
50 BMD187.25000 ILS
100 BMD374.50000 ILS
250 BMD936.25000 ILS
500 BMD1,872.50000 ILS
1000 BMD3,745.00000 ILS
2000 BMD7,490.00000 ILS
5000 BMD18,725.00000 ILS
10000 BMD37,450.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bermudan Dollar
1 ILS0.26702 BMD
5 ILS1.33512 BMD
10 ILS2.67023 BMD
20 ILS5.34046 BMD
50 ILS13.35115 BMD
100 ILS26.70230 BMD
250 ILS66.75575 BMD
500 ILS133.51150 BMD
1000 ILS267.02300 BMD
2000 ILS534.04600 BMD
5000 ILS1,335.11500 BMD
10000 ILS2,670.23000 BMD