1 Bermudan dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert BMD to FJD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = FJ$2.278 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
BMD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

FJD
1 BMD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.29912.2991
Low2.23892.1870
Average2.26722.2375
Change1.14%2.05%
1 BMD to FJD stats

The performance of BMD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2991 and a 30 day low of 2.2389. This means the 30 day average was 2.2672. The change for BMD to FJD was 1.14.

The performance of BMD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2991 and a 90 day low of 2.1870. This means the 90 day average was 2.2375. The change for BMD to FJD was 2.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9441.691.33718.0480.788
1 CAD0.717160.4730.6761.2110.95812.9340.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.43711.7921.41819.1290.836

