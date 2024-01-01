250 Bermudan dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert BMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = E£49.54 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 BMD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.605449.6054
Low48.626548.2254
Average49.038648.6905
Change1.89%1.56%
View full history

1 BMD to EGP stats

The performance of BMD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.6054 and a 30 day low of 48.6265. This means the 30 day average was 49.0386. The change for BMD to EGP was 1.89.

The performance of BMD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.6054 and a 90 day low of 48.2254. This means the 90 day average was 48.6905. The change for BMD to EGP was 1.56.

Track market ratesView BMD to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9441.691.33818.0430.788
1 CAD0.717160.4770.6761.2110.95912.930.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.43711.7921.41819.1220.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BMD49.54190 EGP
5 BMD247.70950 EGP
10 BMD495.41900 EGP
20 BMD990.83800 EGP
50 BMD2,477.09500 EGP
100 BMD4,954.19000 EGP
250 BMD12,385.47500 EGP
500 BMD24,770.95000 EGP
1000 BMD49,541.90000 EGP
2000 BMD99,083.80000 EGP
5000 BMD247,709.50000 EGP
10000 BMD495,419.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 EGP0.02018 BMD
5 EGP0.10092 BMD
10 EGP0.20185 BMD
20 EGP0.40370 BMD
50 EGP1.00925 BMD
100 EGP2.01849 BMD
250 EGP5.04623 BMD
500 EGP10.09245 BMD
1000 EGP20.18490 BMD
2000 EGP40.36980 BMD
5000 EGP100.92450 BMD
10000 EGP201.84900 BMD