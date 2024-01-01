10 Bermudan dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BMD to BGN

$1.000 BMD = лв1.846 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
BMD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 BMD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85781.8578
Low1.78961.7477
Average1.82001.7855
Change2.55%5.27%
1 BMD to BGN stats

The performance of BMD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8578 and a 30 day low of 1.7896. This means the 30 day average was 1.8200. The change for BMD to BGN was 2.55.

The performance of BMD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8578 and a 90 day low of 1.7477. This means the 90 day average was 1.7855. The change for BMD to BGN was 5.27.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BMD1.84590 BGN
5 BMD9.22950 BGN
10 BMD18.45900 BGN
20 BMD36.91800 BGN
50 BMD92.29500 BGN
100 BMD184.59000 BGN
250 BMD461.47500 BGN
500 BMD922.95000 BGN
1000 BMD1,845.90000 BGN
2000 BMD3,691.80000 BGN
5000 BMD9,229.50000 BGN
10000 BMD18,459.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bermudan Dollar
1 BGN0.54174 BMD
5 BGN2.70871 BMD
10 BGN5.41741 BMD
20 BGN10.83482 BMD
50 BGN27.08705 BMD
100 BGN54.17410 BMD
250 BGN135.43525 BMD
500 BGN270.87050 BMD
1000 BGN541.74100 BMD
2000 BGN1,083.48200 BMD
5000 BGN2,708.70500 BMD
10000 BGN5,417.41000 BMD