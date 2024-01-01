5,000 Bermudan dollars to Australian dollars

Convert BMD to AUD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = A$1.545 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
BMD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 BMD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54961.5496
Low1.49811.4454
Average1.52911.4975
Change1.75%5.01%
1 BMD to AUD stats

The performance of BMD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5496 and a 30 day low of 1.4981. This means the 30 day average was 1.5291. The change for BMD to AUD was 1.75.

The performance of BMD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5496 and a 90 day low of 1.4454. This means the 90 day average was 1.4975. The change for BMD to AUD was 5.01.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.40784.3550.9541.7091.34718.1790.795
1 CAD0.711159.960.6781.2150.95712.9220.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2160.009
1 EUR1.0491.47588.4511.7921.41219.0620.834

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BMD1.54548 AUD
5 BMD7.72740 AUD
10 BMD15.45480 AUD
20 BMD30.90960 AUD
50 BMD77.27400 AUD
100 BMD154.54800 AUD
250 BMD386.37000 AUD
500 BMD772.74000 AUD
1000 BMD1,545.48000 AUD
2000 BMD3,090.96000 AUD
5000 BMD7,727.40000 AUD
10000 BMD15,454.80000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 AUD0.64705 BMD
5 AUD3.23525 BMD
10 AUD6.47050 BMD
20 AUD12.94100 BMD
50 AUD32.35250 BMD
100 AUD64.70500 BMD
250 AUD161.76250 BMD
500 AUD323.52500 BMD
1000 AUD647.05000 BMD
2000 AUD1,294.10000 BMD
5000 AUD3,235.25000 BMD
10000 AUD6,470.50000 BMD