20 Bahraini dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert BHD to SAR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = SR9.959 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
BHD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SAR
1 BHD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.97049.9704
Low9.95779.9500
Average9.96329.9596
Change-0.03%0.03%
1 BHD to SAR stats

The performance of BHD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9704 and a 30 day low of 9.9577. This means the 30 day average was 9.9632. The change for BHD to SAR was -0.03.

The performance of BHD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9704 and a 90 day low of 9.9500. This means the 90 day average was 9.9596. The change for BHD to SAR was 0.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 BHD9.95915 SAR
5 BHD49.79575 SAR
10 BHD99.59150 SAR
20 BHD199.18300 SAR
50 BHD497.95750 SAR
100 BHD995.91500 SAR
250 BHD2,489.78750 SAR
500 BHD4,979.57500 SAR
1000 BHD9,959.15000 SAR
2000 BHD19,918.30000 SAR
5000 BHD49,795.75000 SAR
10000 BHD99,591.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bahraini Dinar
1 SAR0.10041 BHD
5 SAR0.50205 BHD
10 SAR1.00410 BHD
20 SAR2.00820 BHD
50 SAR5.02050 BHD
100 SAR10.04100 BHD
250 SAR25.10250 BHD
500 SAR50.20500 BHD
1000 SAR100.41000 BHD
2000 SAR200.82000 BHD
5000 SAR502.05000 BHD
10000 SAR1,004.10000 BHD