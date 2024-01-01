100 Bahraini dinars to Rwandan francs

Convert BHD to RWF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = R₣3,635 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
BHD to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RWF
1 BHD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,635.36003,635.3600
Low3,586.37003,518.5100
Average3,612.51133,577.1233
Change1.37%3.32%
1 BHD to RWF stats

The performance of BHD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,635.3600 and a 30 day low of 3,586.3700. This means the 30 day average was 3,612.5113. The change for BHD to RWF was 1.37.

The performance of BHD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,635.3600 and a 90 day low of 3,518.5100. This means the 90 day average was 3,577.1233. The change for BHD to RWF was 3.32.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 BHD3,635.36000 RWF
5 BHD18,176.80000 RWF
10 BHD36,353.60000 RWF
20 BHD72,707.20000 RWF
50 BHD181,768.00000 RWF
100 BHD363,536.00000 RWF
250 BHD908,840.00000 RWF
500 BHD1,817,680.00000 RWF
1000 BHD3,635,360.00000 RWF
2000 BHD7,270,720.00000 RWF
5000 BHD18,176,800.00000 RWF
10000 BHD36,353,600.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 RWF0.00028 BHD
5 RWF0.00138 BHD
10 RWF0.00275 BHD
20 RWF0.00550 BHD
50 RWF0.01375 BHD
100 RWF0.02751 BHD
250 RWF0.06877 BHD
500 RWF0.13754 BHD
1000 RWF0.27508 BHD
2000 RWF0.55015 BHD
5000 RWF1.37538 BHD
10000 RWF2.75076 BHD