1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert BHD to PYG at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₲20,780 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
BHD to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 BHD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21,194.100021,194.1000
Low20,635.300020,130.7000
Average20,854.000020,671.6411
Change-1.12%3.21%
1 BHD to PYG stats

The performance of BHD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21,194.1000 and a 30 day low of 20,635.3000. This means the 30 day average was 20,854.0000. The change for BHD to PYG was -1.12.

The performance of BHD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21,194.1000 and a 90 day low of 20,130.7000. This means the 90 day average was 20,671.6411. The change for BHD to PYG was 3.21.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BHD20,777.90000 PYG
5 BHD103,889.50000 PYG
10 BHD207,779.00000 PYG
20 BHD415,558.00000 PYG
50 BHD1,038,895.00000 PYG
100 BHD2,077,790.00000 PYG
250 BHD5,194,475.00000 PYG
500 BHD10,388,950.00000 PYG
1000 BHD20,777,900.00000 PYG
2000 BHD41,555,800.00000 PYG
5000 BHD103,889,500.00000 PYG
10000 BHD207,779,000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bahraini Dinar
1 PYG0.00005 BHD
5 PYG0.00024 BHD
10 PYG0.00048 BHD
20 PYG0.00096 BHD
50 PYG0.00241 BHD
100 PYG0.00481 BHD
250 PYG0.01203 BHD
500 PYG0.02406 BHD
1000 PYG0.04813 BHD
2000 PYG0.09626 BHD
5000 PYG0.24064 BHD
10000 PYG0.48128 BHD