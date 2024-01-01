5,000 Bahraini dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert BHD to PKR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨737.4 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
BHD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 BHD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High739.2340741.2370
Low737.1700736.0730
Average737.4080738.2401
Change0.03%-0.52%
1 BHD to PKR stats

The performance of BHD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 739.2340 and a 30 day low of 737.1700. This means the 30 day average was 737.4080. The change for BHD to PKR was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 741.2370 and a 90 day low of 736.0730. This means the 90 day average was 738.2401. The change for BHD to PKR was -0.52.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0781,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.1561,828.031.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8940.558110.6891,020.030.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BHD737.40500 PKR
5 BHD3,687.02500 PKR
10 BHD7,374.05000 PKR
20 BHD14,748.10000 PKR
50 BHD36,870.25000 PKR
100 BHD73,740.50000 PKR
250 BHD184,351.25000 PKR
500 BHD368,702.50000 PKR
1000 BHD737,405.00000 PKR
2000 BHD1,474,810.00000 PKR
5000 BHD3,687,025.00000 PKR
10000 BHD7,374,050.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 PKR0.00136 BHD
5 PKR0.00678 BHD
10 PKR0.01356 BHD
20 PKR0.02712 BHD
50 PKR0.06781 BHD
100 PKR0.13561 BHD
250 PKR0.33903 BHD
500 PKR0.67806 BHD
1000 PKR1.35611 BHD
2000 PKR2.71222 BHD
5000 PKR6.78055 BHD
10000 PKR13.56110 BHD