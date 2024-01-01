10 Bahraini dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BHD to PEN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = S/.10.07 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 BHD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.108310.1226
Low9.94879.8381
Average10.01599.9830
Change1.05%1.33%
View full history

1 BHD to PEN stats

The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1083 and a 30 day low of 9.9487. This means the 30 day average was 10.0159. The change for BHD to PEN was 1.05.

The performance of BHD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1226 and a 90 day low of 9.8381. This means the 90 day average was 9.9830. The change for BHD to PEN was 1.33.

Track market ratesView BHD to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0781,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.4211.79219.1571,828.121.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.9020.558110.6911,020.20.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BHD10.06690 PEN
5 BHD50.33450 PEN
10 BHD100.66900 PEN
20 BHD201.33800 PEN
50 BHD503.34500 PEN
100 BHD1,006.69000 PEN
250 BHD2,516.72500 PEN
500 BHD5,033.45000 PEN
1000 BHD10,066.90000 PEN
2000 BHD20,133.80000 PEN
5000 BHD50,334.50000 PEN
10000 BHD100,669.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bahraini Dinar
1 PEN0.09934 BHD
5 PEN0.49668 BHD
10 PEN0.99336 BHD
20 PEN1.98672 BHD
50 PEN4.96680 BHD
100 PEN9.93359 BHD
250 PEN24.83398 BHD
500 PEN49.66795 BHD
1000 PEN99.33590 BHD
2000 PEN198.67180 BHD
5000 PEN496.67950 BHD
10000 PEN993.35900 BHD