5 Bahraini dinars to Malawian kwachas

Convert BHD to MWK at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = MK4,600 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
BHD to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MWK
1 BHD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,605.65004,609.2300
Low4,588.28004,585.2500
Average4,600.08804,600.4838
Change-0.03%-0.02%
1 BHD to MWK stats

The performance of BHD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,605.6500 and a 30 day low of 4,588.2800. This means the 30 day average was 4,600.0880. The change for BHD to MWK was -0.03.

The performance of BHD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,609.2300 and a 90 day low of 4,585.2500. This means the 90 day average was 4,600.4838. The change for BHD to MWK was -0.02.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0771,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.40711.79219.1521,827.861.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6861,019.860.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malawian Kwacha
1 BHD4,600.35000 MWK
5 BHD23,001.75000 MWK
10 BHD46,003.50000 MWK
20 BHD92,007.00000 MWK
50 BHD230,017.50000 MWK
100 BHD460,035.00000 MWK
250 BHD1,150,087.50000 MWK
500 BHD2,300,175.00000 MWK
1000 BHD4,600,350.00000 MWK
2000 BHD9,200,700.00000 MWK
5000 BHD23,001,750.00000 MWK
10000 BHD46,003,500.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bahraini Dinar
1 MWK0.00022 BHD
5 MWK0.00109 BHD
10 MWK0.00217 BHD
20 MWK0.00435 BHD
50 MWK0.01087 BHD
100 MWK0.02174 BHD
250 MWK0.05434 BHD
500 MWK0.10869 BHD
1000 MWK0.21738 BHD
2000 MWK0.43475 BHD
5000 MWK1.08688 BHD
10000 MWK2.17375 BHD