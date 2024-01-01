250 Bahraini dinars to Lebanese pounds

Convert BHD to LBP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ل.ل.237,500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
BHD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 BHD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High237,596.0000237,662.0000
Low237,369.0000237,338.0000
Average237,493.8333237,498.9667
Change0.03%0.01%
1 BHD to LBP stats

The performance of BHD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 237,596.0000 and a 30 day low of 237,369.0000. This means the 30 day average was 237,493.8333. The change for BHD to LBP was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 237,662.0000 and a 90 day low of 237,338.0000. This means the 90 day average was 237,498.9667. The change for BHD to LBP was 0.01.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 BHD237,511.00000 LBP
5 BHD1,187,555.00000 LBP
10 BHD2,375,110.00000 LBP
20 BHD4,750,220.00000 LBP
50 BHD11,875,550.00000 LBP
100 BHD23,751,100.00000 LBP
250 BHD59,377,750.00000 LBP
500 BHD118,755,500.00000 LBP
1000 BHD237,511,000.00000 LBP
2000 BHD475,022,000.00000 LBP
5000 BHD1,187,555,000.00000 LBP
10000 BHD2,375,110,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 LBP0.00000 BHD
5 LBP0.00002 BHD
10 LBP0.00004 BHD
20 LBP0.00008 BHD
50 LBP0.00021 BHD
100 LBP0.00042 BHD
250 LBP0.00105 BHD
500 LBP0.00211 BHD
1000 LBP0.00421 BHD
2000 LBP0.00842 BHD
5000 LBP0.02105 BHD
10000 LBP0.04210 BHD