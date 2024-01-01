2,000 Bahraini dinars to Gambian dalasis

Convert BHD to GMD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = D189.1 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GMD
1 BHD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High189.2740189.2740
Low184.5100181.4680
Average186.6385185.4194
Change1.40%4.18%
View full history

1 BHD to GMD stats

The performance of BHD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.2740 and a 30 day low of 184.5100. This means the 30 day average was 186.6385. The change for BHD to GMD was 1.40.

The performance of BHD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.2740 and a 90 day low of 181.4680. This means the 90 day average was 185.4194. The change for BHD to GMD was 4.18.

Track market ratesView BHD to GMD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0411,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1131,827.771.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8770.558110.6631,019.690.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 BHD189.07100 GMD
5 BHD945.35500 GMD
10 BHD1,890.71000 GMD
20 BHD3,781.42000 GMD
50 BHD9,453.55000 GMD
100 BHD18,907.10000 GMD
250 BHD47,267.75000 GMD
500 BHD94,535.50000 GMD
1000 BHD189,071.00000 GMD
2000 BHD378,142.00000 GMD
5000 BHD945,355.00000 GMD
10000 BHD1,890,710.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GMD0.00529 BHD
5 GMD0.02645 BHD
10 GMD0.05289 BHD
20 GMD0.10578 BHD
50 GMD0.26445 BHD
100 GMD0.52890 BHD
250 GMD1.32226 BHD
500 GMD2.64451 BHD
1000 GMD5.28902 BHD
2000 GMD10.57804 BHD
5000 GMD26.44510 BHD
10000 GMD52.89020 BHD