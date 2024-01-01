5 Bahraini dinars to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert BHD to FKP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.093 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
BHD to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FKP
1 BHD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.03191.9767
Average2.05892.0292
Change3.00%3.26%
1 BHD to FKP stats

The performance of BHD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0319. This means the 30 day average was 2.0589. The change for BHD to FKP was 3.00.

The performance of BHD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 1.9767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0292. The change for BHD to FKP was 3.26.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BHD2.09275 FKP
5 BHD10.46375 FKP
10 BHD20.92750 FKP
20 BHD41.85500 FKP
50 BHD104.63750 FKP
100 BHD209.27500 FKP
250 BHD523.18750 FKP
500 BHD1,046.37500 FKP
1000 BHD2,092.75000 FKP
2000 BHD4,185.50000 FKP
5000 BHD10,463.75000 FKP
10000 BHD20,927.50000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 FKP0.47784 BHD
5 FKP2.38921 BHD
10 FKP4.77841 BHD
20 FKP9.55682 BHD
50 FKP23.89205 BHD
100 FKP47.78410 BHD
250 FKP119.46025 BHD
500 FKP238.92050 BHD
1000 FKP477.84100 BHD
2000 FKP955.68200 BHD
5000 FKP2,389.20500 BHD
10000 FKP4,778.41000 BHD