5 Bahraini dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BHD to BTN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Nu.223.9 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
BHD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 BHD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High224.1100224.1100
Low222.8050221.3050
Average223.3843222.7842
Change0.48%0.57%
1 BHD to BTN stats

The performance of BHD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 224.1100 and a 30 day low of 222.8050. This means the 30 day average was 223.3843. The change for BHD to BTN was 0.48.

The performance of BHD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 224.1100 and a 90 day low of 221.3050. This means the 90 day average was 222.7842. The change for BHD to BTN was 0.57.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BHD223.87800 BTN
5 BHD1,119.39000 BTN
10 BHD2,238.78000 BTN
20 BHD4,477.56000 BTN
50 BHD11,193.90000 BTN
100 BHD22,387.80000 BTN
250 BHD55,969.50000 BTN
500 BHD111,939.00000 BTN
1000 BHD223,878.00000 BTN
2000 BHD447,756.00000 BTN
5000 BHD1,119,390.00000 BTN
10000 BHD2,238,780.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bahraini Dinar
1 BTN0.00447 BHD
5 BTN0.02233 BHD
10 BTN0.04467 BHD
20 BTN0.08933 BHD
50 BTN0.22334 BHD
100 BTN0.44667 BHD
250 BTN1.11668 BHD
500 BTN2.23336 BHD
1000 BTN4.46672 BHD
2000 BTN8.93344 BHD
5000 BTN22.33360 BHD
10000 BTN44.66720 BHD