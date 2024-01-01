1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Brunei dollars

Convert BHD to BND at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = B$3.551 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
BHD to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 BHD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57233.5723
Low3.47423.3970
Average3.51973.4728
Change2.20%2.50%
1 BHD to BND stats

The performance of BHD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5723 and a 30 day low of 3.4742. This means the 30 day average was 3.5197. The change for BHD to BND was 2.20.

The performance of BHD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5723 and a 90 day low of 3.3970. This means the 90 day average was 3.4728. The change for BHD to BND was 2.50.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 BHD3.55066 BND
5 BHD17.75330 BND
10 BHD35.50660 BND
20 BHD71.01320 BND
50 BHD177.53300 BND
100 BHD355.06600 BND
250 BHD887.66500 BND
500 BHD1,775.33000 BND
1000 BHD3,550.66000 BND
2000 BHD7,101.32000 BND
5000 BHD17,753.30000 BND
10000 BHD35,506.60000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BND0.28164 BHD
5 BND1.40819 BHD
10 BND2.81638 BHD
20 BND5.63276 BHD
50 BND14.08190 BHD
100 BND28.16380 BHD
250 BND70.40950 BHD
500 BND140.81900 BHD
1000 BND281.63800 BHD
2000 BND563.27600 BHD
5000 BND1,408.19000 BHD
10000 BND2,816.38000 BHD