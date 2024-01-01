1 Bahraini dinar to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BHD to ANG at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ƒ4.749 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
BHD to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ANG
1 BHD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74984.7512
Low4.74744.7468
Average4.74824.7487
Change0.03%-0.02%
1 BHD to ANG stats

The performance of BHD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7498 and a 30 day low of 4.7474. This means the 30 day average was 4.7482. The change for BHD to ANG was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7512 and a 90 day low of 4.7468. This means the 90 day average was 4.7487. The change for BHD to ANG was -0.02.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BHD4.74889 ANG
5 BHD23.74445 ANG
10 BHD47.48890 ANG
20 BHD94.97780 ANG
50 BHD237.44450 ANG
100 BHD474.88900 ANG
250 BHD1,187.22250 ANG
500 BHD2,374.44500 ANG
1000 BHD4,748.89000 ANG
2000 BHD9,497.78000 ANG
5000 BHD23,744.45000 ANG
10000 BHD47,488.90000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bahraini Dinar
1 ANG0.21058 BHD
5 ANG1.05288 BHD
10 ANG2.10575 BHD
20 ANG4.21150 BHD
50 ANG10.52875 BHD
100 ANG21.05750 BHD
250 ANG52.64375 BHD
500 ANG105.28750 BHD
1000 ANG210.57500 BHD
2000 ANG421.15000 BHD
5000 ANG1,052.87500 BHD
10000 ANG2,105.75000 BHD