100 Bulgarian levs to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert BGN to SZL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = L9.773 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 BGN to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.847510.2379
Low9.55499.5549
Average9.75439.8897
Change-0.01%-3.95%
View full history

1 BGN to SZL stats

The performance of BGN to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8475 and a 30 day low of 9.5549. This means the 30 day average was 9.7543. The change for BGN to SZL was -0.01.

The performance of BGN to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2379 and a 90 day low of 9.5549. This means the 90 day average was 9.8897. The change for BGN to SZL was -3.95.

Track market ratesView BGN to SZL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.071
1 EUR1.05711.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.106
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.662
1 CAD0.7150.6771.21211.0970.9580.56512.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BGN9.77259 SZL
5 BGN48.86295 SZL
10 BGN97.72590 SZL
20 BGN195.45180 SZL
50 BGN488.62950 SZL
100 BGN977.25900 SZL
250 BGN2,443.14750 SZL
500 BGN4,886.29500 SZL
1000 BGN9,772.59000 SZL
2000 BGN19,545.18000 SZL
5000 BGN48,862.95000 SZL
10000 BGN97,725.90000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bulgarian Lev
1 SZL0.10233 BGN
5 SZL0.51164 BGN
10 SZL1.02327 BGN
20 SZL2.04654 BGN
50 SZL5.11635 BGN
100 SZL10.23270 BGN
250 SZL25.58175 BGN
500 SZL51.16350 BGN
1000 SZL102.32700 BGN
2000 SZL204.65400 BGN
5000 SZL511.63500 BGN
10000 SZL1,023.27000 BGN