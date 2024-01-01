50 Bulgarian levs to Qatari rials

Convert BGN to QAR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = QR1.974 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
BGN to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 BGN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03682.0862
Low1.96291.9629
Average2.00322.0423
Change-2.57%-5.22%
1 BGN to QAR stats

The performance of BGN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0368 and a 30 day low of 1.9629. This means the 30 day average was 2.0032. The change for BGN to QAR was -2.57.

The performance of BGN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0862 and a 90 day low of 1.9629. This means the 90 day average was 2.0423. The change for BGN to QAR was -5.22.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN1.97365 QAR
5 BGN9.86825 QAR
10 BGN19.73650 QAR
20 BGN39.47300 QAR
50 BGN98.68250 QAR
100 BGN197.36500 QAR
250 BGN493.41250 QAR
500 BGN986.82500 QAR
1000 BGN1,973.65000 QAR
2000 BGN3,947.30000 QAR
5000 BGN9,868.25000 QAR
10000 BGN19,736.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.50668 BGN
5 QAR2.53339 BGN
10 QAR5.06677 BGN
20 QAR10.13354 BGN
50 QAR25.33385 BGN
100 QAR50.66770 BGN
250 QAR126.66925 BGN
500 QAR253.33850 BGN
1000 QAR506.67700 BGN
2000 QAR1,013.35400 BGN
5000 QAR2,533.38500 BGN
10000 QAR5,066.77000 BGN