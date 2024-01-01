10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Macedonian denars

Convert BGN to MKD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ден31.52 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 BGN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.751731.7517
Low31.359731.3290
Average31.474331.4813
Change0.20%-0.18%
View full history

1 BGN to MKD stats

The performance of BGN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.7517 and a 30 day low of 31.3597. This means the 30 day average was 31.4743. The change for BGN to MKD was 0.20.

The performance of BGN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.7517 and a 90 day low of 31.3290. This means the 90 day average was 31.4813. The change for BGN to MKD was -0.18.

Track market ratesView BGN to MKD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6921.3971.5321.3380.78918.033
1 EUR1.05911.7911.4791.6221.4160.83519.091
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9060.7910.46610.66
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56512.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macedonian Denar
1 BGN31.51830 MKD
5 BGN157.59150 MKD
10 BGN315.18300 MKD
20 BGN630.36600 MKD
50 BGN1,575.91500 MKD
100 BGN3,151.83000 MKD
250 BGN7,879.57500 MKD
500 BGN15,759.15000 MKD
1000 BGN31,518.30000 MKD
2000 BGN63,036.60000 MKD
5000 BGN157,591.50000 MKD
10000 BGN315,183.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bulgarian Lev
1 MKD0.03173 BGN
5 MKD0.15864 BGN
10 MKD0.31728 BGN
20 MKD0.63455 BGN
50 MKD1.58638 BGN
100 MKD3.17276 BGN
250 MKD7.93190 BGN
500 MKD15.86380 BGN
1000 MKD31.72760 BGN
2000 MKD63.45520 BGN
5000 MKD158.63800 BGN
10000 MKD317.27600 BGN