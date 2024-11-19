10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BGN to LKR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Sr157.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
BGN to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 BGN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High163.6870174.0960
Low157.2040157.2040
Average160.8462166.0932
Change-3.21%-8.05%
1 BGN to LKR stats

The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 163.6870 and a 30 day low of 157.2040. This means the 30 day average was 160.8462. The change for BGN to LKR was -3.21.

The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.0960 and a 90 day low of 157.2040. This means the 90 day average was 166.0932. The change for BGN to LKR was -8.05.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BGN157.43800 LKR
5 BGN787.19000 LKR
10 BGN1,574.38000 LKR
20 BGN3,148.76000 LKR
50 BGN7,871.90000 LKR
100 BGN15,743.80000 LKR
250 BGN39,359.50000 LKR
500 BGN78,719.00000 LKR
1000 BGN157,438.00000 LKR
2000 BGN314,876.00000 LKR
5000 BGN787,190.00000 LKR
10000 BGN1,574,380.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 LKR0.00635 BGN
5 LKR0.03176 BGN
10 LKR0.06352 BGN
20 LKR0.12703 BGN
50 LKR0.31759 BGN
100 LKR0.63517 BGN
250 LKR1.58793 BGN
500 LKR3.17586 BGN
1000 LKR6.35171 BGN
2000 LKR12.70342 BGN
5000 LKR31.75855 BGN
10000 LKR63.51710 BGN