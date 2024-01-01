5,000 Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BGN to KZT at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₸268.6 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
BGN to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 BGN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High273.6670276.9500
Low266.1130266.1130
Average269.4020271.5455
Change0.16%-1.55%
1 BGN to KZT stats

The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 273.6670 and a 30 day low of 266.1130. This means the 30 day average was 269.4020. The change for BGN to KZT was 0.16.

The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 276.9500 and a 90 day low of 266.1130. This means the 90 day average was 271.5455. The change for BGN to KZT was -1.55.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN268.60700 KZT
5 BGN1,343.03500 KZT
10 BGN2,686.07000 KZT
20 BGN5,372.14000 KZT
50 BGN13,430.35000 KZT
100 BGN26,860.70000 KZT
250 BGN67,151.75000 KZT
500 BGN134,303.50000 KZT
1000 BGN268,607.00000 KZT
2000 BGN537,214.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1,343,035.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2,686,070.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00372 BGN
5 KZT0.01861 BGN
10 KZT0.03723 BGN
20 KZT0.07446 BGN
50 KZT0.18615 BGN
100 KZT0.37229 BGN
250 KZT0.93073 BGN
500 KZT1.86145 BGN
1000 KZT3.72291 BGN
2000 KZT7.44582 BGN
5000 KZT18.61455 BGN
10000 KZT37.22910 BGN