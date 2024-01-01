5,000 Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert BGN to KZT at the real exchange rate
BGN to KZT conversion chart
1 BGN = 268.60700 KZT
0
|1 BGN to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|273.6670
|276.9500
|Low
|266.1130
|266.1130
|Average
|269.4020
|271.5455
|Change
|0.16%
|-1.55%
1 BGN to KZT stats
The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 273.6670 and a 30 day low of 266.1130. This means the 30 day average was 269.4020. The change for BGN to KZT was 0.16.
The performance of BGN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 276.9500 and a 90 day low of 266.1130. This means the 90 day average was 271.5455. The change for BGN to KZT was -1.55.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 BGN
|268.60700 KZT
|5 BGN
|1,343.03500 KZT
|10 BGN
|2,686.07000 KZT
|20 BGN
|5,372.14000 KZT
|50 BGN
|13,430.35000 KZT
|100 BGN
|26,860.70000 KZT
|250 BGN
|67,151.75000 KZT
|500 BGN
|134,303.50000 KZT
|1000 BGN
|268,607.00000 KZT
|2000 BGN
|537,214.00000 KZT
|5000 BGN
|1,343,035.00000 KZT
|10000 BGN
|2,686,070.00000 KZT