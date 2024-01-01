1 Bulgarian lev to Haitian gourdes

Convert BGN to HTG at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = G70.79 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
BGN to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HTG
1 BGN to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.240975.2402
Low70.531070.5310
Average72.040673.5660
Change-2.72%-5.57%
1 BGN to HTG stats

The performance of BGN to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.2409 and a 30 day low of 70.5310. This means the 30 day average was 72.0406. The change for BGN to HTG was -2.72.

The performance of BGN to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.2402 and a 90 day low of 70.5310. This means the 90 day average was 73.5660. The change for BGN to HTG was -5.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.067
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.107
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.661
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.924

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN70.79130 HTG
5 BGN353.95650 HTG
10 BGN707.91300 HTG
20 BGN1,415.82600 HTG
50 BGN3,539.56500 HTG
100 BGN7,079.13000 HTG
250 BGN17,697.82500 HTG
500 BGN35,395.65000 HTG
1000 BGN70,791.30000 HTG
2000 BGN141,582.60000 HTG
5000 BGN353,956.50000 HTG
10000 BGN707,913.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01413 BGN
5 HTG0.07063 BGN
10 HTG0.14126 BGN
20 HTG0.28252 BGN
50 HTG0.70630 BGN
100 HTG1.41260 BGN
250 HTG3.53150 BGN
500 HTG7.06300 BGN
1000 HTG14.12600 BGN
2000 HTG28.25200 BGN
5000 HTG70.63000 BGN
10000 HTG141.26000 BGN