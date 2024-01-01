1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Fijian dollars

Convert BGN to FJD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = FJ$1.231 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 BGN to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26621.2742
Low1.22721.2272
Average1.24571.2532
Change-1.66%-3.33%
1 BGN to FJD stats

The performance of BGN to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2662 and a 30 day low of 1.2272. This means the 30 day average was 1.2457. The change for BGN to FJD was -1.66.

The performance of BGN to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2742 and a 90 day low of 1.2272. This means the 90 day average was 1.2532. The change for BGN to FJD was -3.33.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Fijian Dollar
1 BGN1.23054 FJD
5 BGN6.15270 FJD
10 BGN12.30540 FJD
20 BGN24.61080 FJD
50 BGN61.52700 FJD
100 BGN123.05400 FJD
250 BGN307.63500 FJD
500 BGN615.27000 FJD
1000 BGN1,230.54000 FJD
2000 BGN2,461.08000 FJD
5000 BGN6,152.70000 FJD
10000 BGN12,305.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 FJD0.81265 BGN
5 FJD4.06327 BGN
10 FJD8.12654 BGN
20 FJD16.25308 BGN
50 FJD40.63270 BGN
100 FJD81.26540 BGN
250 FJD203.16350 BGN
500 FJD406.32700 BGN
1000 FJD812.65400 BGN
2000 FJD1,625.30800 BGN
5000 FJD4,063.27000 BGN
10000 FJD8,126.54000 BGN