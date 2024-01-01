500 Bulgarian levs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BGN to ETB at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Br66.66 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
BGN to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 BGN to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.558768.1685
Low64.313760.9530
Average66.406565.5820
Change0.74%9.10%
1 BGN to ETB stats

The performance of BGN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.5587 and a 30 day low of 64.3137. This means the 30 day average was 66.4065. The change for BGN to ETB was 0.74.

The performance of BGN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.1685 and a 90 day low of 60.9530. This means the 90 day average was 65.5820. The change for BGN to ETB was 9.10.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ethiopian Birr
1 BGN66.66020 ETB
5 BGN333.30100 ETB
10 BGN666.60200 ETB
20 BGN1,333.20400 ETB
50 BGN3,333.01000 ETB
100 BGN6,666.02000 ETB
250 BGN16,665.05000 ETB
500 BGN33,330.10000 ETB
1000 BGN66,660.20000 ETB
2000 BGN133,320.40000 ETB
5000 BGN333,301.00000 ETB
10000 BGN666,602.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bulgarian Lev
1 ETB0.01500 BGN
5 ETB0.07501 BGN
10 ETB0.15001 BGN
20 ETB0.30003 BGN
50 ETB0.75007 BGN
100 ETB1.50015 BGN
250 ETB3.75038 BGN
500 ETB7.50075 BGN
1000 ETB15.00150 BGN
2000 ETB30.00300 BGN
5000 ETB75.00750 BGN
10000 ETB150.01500 BGN