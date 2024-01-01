2,000 Bulgarian levs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BGN to CVE at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Esc56.57 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 BGN to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.994756.9947
Low56.363456.3634
Average56.578756.5974
Change0.12%-0.14%
View full history

1 BGN to CVE stats

The performance of BGN to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.9947 and a 30 day low of 56.3634. This means the 30 day average was 56.5787. The change for BGN to CVE was 0.12.

The performance of BGN to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.9947 and a 90 day low of 56.3634. This means the 90 day average was 56.5974. The change for BGN to CVE was -0.14.

Track market ratesView BGN to CVE chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5341.3380.78918.032
1 EUR1.05911.7941.481.6241.4170.83619.089
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.790.46610.642
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9570.56512.901

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BGN56.56900 CVE
5 BGN282.84500 CVE
10 BGN565.69000 CVE
20 BGN1,131.38000 CVE
50 BGN2,828.45000 CVE
100 BGN5,656.90000 CVE
250 BGN14,142.25000 CVE
500 BGN28,284.50000 CVE
1000 BGN56,569.00000 CVE
2000 BGN113,138.00000 CVE
5000 BGN282,845.00000 CVE
10000 BGN565,690.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bulgarian Lev
1 CVE0.01768 BGN
5 CVE0.08839 BGN
10 CVE0.17678 BGN
20 CVE0.35355 BGN
50 CVE0.88388 BGN
100 CVE1.76775 BGN
250 CVE4.41938 BGN
500 CVE8.83875 BGN
1000 CVE17.67750 BGN
2000 CVE35.35500 BGN
5000 CVE88.38750 BGN
10000 CVE176.77500 BGN